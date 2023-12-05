Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 7,260 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $39.76.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

