Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KB opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

