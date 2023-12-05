Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of MasterCraft Boat worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

