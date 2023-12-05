Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $276,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $183.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

