Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 47,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

