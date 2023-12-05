Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

