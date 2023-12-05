Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Carter’s worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

CRI opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $1,479,954. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

