Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $276.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

