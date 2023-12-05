ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,619,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of ChampionX worth $733,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

