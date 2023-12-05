Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 7,743 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,930,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,450 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.0 %

PBR opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Citigroup cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

