Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,592 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

