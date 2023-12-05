Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 10,179 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ON by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 285,268 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ON by 30.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 106.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

