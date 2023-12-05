Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

CARR opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.