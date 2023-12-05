Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,640 shares of company stock worth $1,196,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

