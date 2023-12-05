Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $296.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $301.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

