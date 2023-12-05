Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

