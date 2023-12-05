Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.