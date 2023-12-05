Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.