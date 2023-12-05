Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

