Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.