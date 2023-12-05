Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,058. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average of $267.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

