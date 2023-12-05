Cibc World Market Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

