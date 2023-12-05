Cibc World Market Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Docebo worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $9,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $3,396,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

