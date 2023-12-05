Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 179,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 119,640 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

