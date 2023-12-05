Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $30,900,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
ARCO stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
