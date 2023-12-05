Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $30,900,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

