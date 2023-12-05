Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $166.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

