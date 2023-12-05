Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECL opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

