Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

