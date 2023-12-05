Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

ALGN stock opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

