Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 1,605 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

