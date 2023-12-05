Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.