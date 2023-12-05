Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of KKR opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $76.13.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

