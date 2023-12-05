Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 29,568 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.