Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 743 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

