Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $84.51 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

