CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile



CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.



