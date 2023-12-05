Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

