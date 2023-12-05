Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.7 %

WSC opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

