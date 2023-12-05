Credit Suisse AG Buys 41,661 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,988,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORA opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

