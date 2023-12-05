Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,386 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.5 %

BLD opened at $312.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average of $260.10. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $317.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.