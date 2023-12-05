Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,367 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in F5 were worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

