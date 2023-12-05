Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,387 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 11.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.