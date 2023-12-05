Credit Suisse AG Sells 327,871 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 327,871 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $27,815.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $283,217. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

