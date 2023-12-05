Credit Suisse AG Sells 538,102 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

