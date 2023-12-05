CT UK Capital and Income (CTUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from CT UK Capital and Income’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK Capital and Income Stock Down 1.5 %

CTUK stock opened at GBX 287.09 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,569.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.50. CT UK Capital and Income has a 12 month low of GBX 266.58 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 317 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Insider Activity at CT UK Capital and Income

In related news, insider Patrick Firth bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,826 ($12,411.27). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About CT UK Capital and Income

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

