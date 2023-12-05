Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

