Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

