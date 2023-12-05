Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Denison Mines were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DNN opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.