Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.