Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.